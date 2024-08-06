AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $214.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $207.00 to $214.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.29.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $218.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 18,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 110,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,673,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

