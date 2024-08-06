AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of AVDX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,924,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,495,547 shares in the company, valued at $117,969,948.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 28,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $313,232.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,864,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 587,692 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,785,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,508 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in AvidXchange by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,164,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,458,000 after buying an additional 277,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after buying an additional 124,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

