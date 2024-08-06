Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.