Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $4.59

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00008088 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $681.09 million and $42.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,542,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,531,308.27651107 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.53755443 USD and is up 9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 467 active market(s) with $74,735,375.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

