Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDGI. Raymond James cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.00.

Shares of BDGI traded down C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$36.00. 141,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,029. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$32.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.50.

In other news, Director Robert Dawson bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $349,196. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

