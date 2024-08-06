Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of BAND opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $268,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,200.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,973 shares of company stock worth $664,643. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bandwidth by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

