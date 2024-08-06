Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 342 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.81. The stock had a trading volume of 940,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,390. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

