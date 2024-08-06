Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 5,307 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $198,916,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,384,000 after buying an additional 1,414,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,594,000 after buying an additional 575,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,295,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,301,889. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

