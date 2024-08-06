Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 908 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. 9,485,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.38. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.454 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

