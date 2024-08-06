Bank & Trust Co Invests $33,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $602.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

