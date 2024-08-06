Bank & Trust Co Makes New $65,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 462.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 678,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,957,000 after buying an additional 558,141 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period.

Shares of JHMM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 212,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,865. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

