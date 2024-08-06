Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,454,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $541.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $562.60.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.46.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

