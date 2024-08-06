Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $97,866,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded down $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.50. 741,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,633. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $506.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.75.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total transaction of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

