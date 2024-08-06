Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $15.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $816.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,582. The firm has a market cap of $362.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $843.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $773.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $530.56 and a 12-month high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $905.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock worth $2,837,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

