Barclays Downgrades Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.55. 2,636,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,948. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,489,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $543,677.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,972,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $360,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,489,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,674,673.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,511 shares of company stock worth $16,024,349. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

