Barclays Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $165.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDDY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.25.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.06. 1,015,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,367. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $154.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total transaction of $585,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,630,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

