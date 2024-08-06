Barclays Increases Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $14.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.27.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 207.40% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after acquiring an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

