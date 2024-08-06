Barclays Lowers REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $50.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RGNX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.25.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,934. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $152,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $152,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,279 shares of company stock worth $997,184. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile



REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

