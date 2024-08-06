Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $275.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.50.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $235.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average is $236.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $284.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,112. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 241,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 26,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

