Benchmark Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $41.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

