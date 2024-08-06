Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 4.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.31. 1,172,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,890,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Get Bilibili alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.06 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.