Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $275.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.42.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.00. 403,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.47. Biogen has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $278.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,407,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,728,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $378,728,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Biogen by 936.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 656,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,883,000 after purchasing an additional 593,158 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Biogen by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 977,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,898,000 after purchasing an additional 571,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after purchasing an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

