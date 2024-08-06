Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.42.

Biogen Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.27. 600,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,019. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $278.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24,726.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,411,000 after acquiring an additional 474,992 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

