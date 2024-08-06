BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at TD Cowen

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 332,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,737. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 158.14 and a beta of 0.23.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $410,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

