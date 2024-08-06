Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Up to $6.26

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.81. Bioventus shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 51,016 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $639.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $66,038.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 9,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $51,349.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,865.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $787,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bioventus by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

