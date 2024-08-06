Bitcoin Price Hits $57,052.43 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $57,052.43 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,126.01 billion and approximately $53.45 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.84 or 0.00562359 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00036400 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00065761 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000124 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,736,484 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
