BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $710.09 million and approximately $22.62 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001421 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000072 USD and is up 4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $45,093,950.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

