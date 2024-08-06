Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$9.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.59. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.80 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$571.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

