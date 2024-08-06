BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.30 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $10.30 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCardCoin has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,104,252 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.91355251 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,589,379.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

