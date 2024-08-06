Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BXSL opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $32.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.13%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $31.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

