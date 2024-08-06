Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Blend Labs has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

