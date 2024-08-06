Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.63. 112,881 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,464,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,637,000 after buying an additional 104,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,222,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

