Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.74. 898,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 56.64% and a negative return on equity of 176.65%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,384.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $523,848.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,064 shares of company stock worth $13,716,726 in the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 331.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,692,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after acquiring an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

