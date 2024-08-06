BMO Capital Markets Boosts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$20.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Source Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
