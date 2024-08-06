BMO Capital Markets Boosts Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$20.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$12.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Source Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$18.45.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.