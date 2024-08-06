BMO Capital Markets Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $47.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of GIL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.42. 311,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,456,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 153,519 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

