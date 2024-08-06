BNB 1-Day Volume Hits $2.13 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, BNB has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. BNB has a total market capitalization of $71.30 billion and $2.13 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $488.56 or 0.00861736 BTC on popular exchanges.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,936,866 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,936,923.98891348. The last known price of BNB is 482.62330771 USD and is up 11.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2205 active market(s) with $3,724,699,369.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

