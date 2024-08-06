Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $4,200.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $68.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,451.83. 266,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,707. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,863.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,691.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 237.46% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,841,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

