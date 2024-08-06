Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.07.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BXP
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties
Boston Properties Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of BXP opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- From Tokyo to Wall Street: Japan’s Market Impact on U.S. Stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.