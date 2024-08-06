Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

