Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Boston Properties Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE BXP traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,713. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,810,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 713,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

