BridgeBio Pharma’s (BBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.06. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

