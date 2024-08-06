Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (BRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.77 million during the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 1.0 %
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.39. The stock has a market cap of C$117.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.27.
In other news, Director Gitanjli Datt acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.
