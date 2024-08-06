Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.43.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.39. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,735,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

