Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

BCOV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,253. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,049 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Brightcove by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

