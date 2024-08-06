Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Brightcove Stock Performance
BCOV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,253. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.
Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove
Brightcove Company Profile
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brightcove
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.