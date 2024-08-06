British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.