Brokerages Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $46.71

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

New York Times Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYT stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.06. New York Times has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,754,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 18.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $42,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

