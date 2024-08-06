Brokerages Set Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Target Price at $14.64

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. UBS Group upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 3.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,926.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock valued at $376,316 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after buying an additional 1,135,012 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,250,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,512,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,238,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,180,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 801,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 31,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

