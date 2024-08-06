Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) PT at $62.00

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

