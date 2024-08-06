Brokerages Set Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) PT at $13.50

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ( NASDAQ:WPRT Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 125,575 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.85.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $77.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

