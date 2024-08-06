BTIG Research Boosts Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $64.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Essent Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 426,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.96.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Essent Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 353,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.