Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMBL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bumble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bumble from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.91. 3,079,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,399. The company has a market capitalization of $998.23 million, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Further Reading

